Trump and Kim Prep for 2nd Summit, S Korea Calls for 'Bold Decisions' on N Korea Denuclearization

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is calling for another meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kim made the request in a letter that the White House describes as "very warm and pleasant."

"The primary purpose of the letter was to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The news comes after a groundbreaking June summit between the two leaders in Singapore.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is calling on both North Korea and the US to make "bold decisions" toward breaking the diplomatic stalemate over dismantling the North's nuclear program.

The two nations find themselves at an impasse, with neither agreeing on how to follow through on promises made between Kim and Trump to dismantle the North's nuclear arsenal.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, Moon cautioned, "If we are to move up to a higher level and realize the dismantlement of the nuclear assets owned by North Korea, it requires big ideas and bold decisions from the leaders of the North and the United States."

"North Korea must carry out its nuclear dismantlement, and the United States must take a corresponding measure to create the environment to make it possible," he added.

Meanwhile, a North Korean military parade Sunday downplayed the rogue nation's nuclear missiles – a move that prompted praise from Washington.

"This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea," Trump tweeted. "Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office."

In light of the improving relations between the US and the North, South Korean officials said the two Koreas are set to hold military talks Thursday.