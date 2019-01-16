'You're Killing Us, Nancy!' What Activists Did to Pelosi's Personal Wall to Expose Her Hypocrisy on Border Wall

WASHINGTON – Anti-illegal immigration activists used creative means to call out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what they call her hypocrisy for living behind a security wall.

Led by conservative activist Laura Loomer, the group hopped the California lawmaker's fence and pitched a tent with the word "immorality" spray-painted on it red, alluding to remarks Pelosi made earlier this month on border security.

"A wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation," Pelosi said at the time. "And this is not a wall between Mexico and the United States that the president is creating here. It's a wall between reality and his constituents."

Monday's protest, which included a small group of alleged illegal immigrants from Guatemala, was part of an effort to call attention to the need for a wall along the US southern border.

"Come on, you can't say everyone is welcome here and then lock your door," said Loomer. "You're killing us, Nancy! You're killing us!"

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer tweeted several photos of the incident, which was live-streamed on Twitter.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, last seen chaining herself to Twitter HQ, has jumped the fence at Nancy Pelosi's Napa home and set up a tent protesting immigration. Now she's chanting "Nancy, Nancy!" pic.twitter.com/Te4W2Ut6Pa — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

At Pelosi's behest, Loomer and her entourage were eventually given tickets by law enforcement officers and removed from the property.