Franklin Graham on an Important Trump Inauguration List

Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and Franklin Graham will participate in Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20th.

Graham, son of revered evangelist Billy Graham, is set to offer readings and give the benediction, while Dolan will give the invocation as well as offer readings.

Though Graham never endorsed Trump, he defended the President-elect's actions throughout his campaign.

The inaugural committee said he and others will pay tribute to the founding principles of faith and liberty at January's inauguration.

"Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have paid tribute to the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people," Tom Barrack, head of the inaugural committee, said in a statement Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that a diverse set of faith leaders will offer readings and prayers at the swearing-in of President-elect Trump and honor the vital role religious faith plays in our multicultural, vibrant nation."

Other faith leaders chosen for the event will be Rabbi Marvin Hier, head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference's the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez , Pastor Paula White, an adviser to the president-elect on spiritual issues, and Bishop Wayne Jackson, whose Detroit black church Trump visited while on the campaign trail.

The inaugural committee also said it was planning a National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration.

The national prayer service will include representatives of all religious faiths for a time of prayer.

.