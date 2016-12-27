Obama 'Third Term' Claims Rile Trump

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Barack Obama only had nice things to say to each other as they met in the White House last month after Trump's election victory. But now Obama is saying if he could have run for a third time, he'd have beat Trump.

Talking on his former adviser David Axelrod's podcast, The Axe Files, he said, "I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it."



But Trump shot right back on his Twitter account, tweeting, "President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, Ocare, etc."

Trump also blasted the United Nations after its anti-Israel vote last week, tweeting, "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace.Too bad, but we will get it done anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2016



The U.N. Security Council's vote condemning Israeli settlements on land the Palestinians covet sparked some calls for the U.S. to cut its funding of the world body. The U.S. pays more than a fifth of the U.N.'s costs, and Trump is famous for wanting to get a good deal for whatever he's paying for.

Meanwhile, Democrats say they're ready to fight against Trump's and Republicans' planned tax cuts. House and Senate Dems will attack them as cuts for the rich, saying they're not fair.



But supporters say tax cuts worked under presidents like Ronald Reagan, and Trump and the GOP want such cuts because they believe the more money left in business-people's and entrepreneurs' hands, the more jobs they'll generate, and that's the best way to bring back prosperity across-the-board.