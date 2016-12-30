@therealdonaldtrump and @thebrodyfile: A Look Back at the 2016 Election

WASHINGTON DC -- The Brody File crew conducted nine interviews with President-elect Trump over the election season.

From September of 2015 to just weeks before the election, the CBN News Brody File team gained exclusive interviews with the presidential candidate.

Throughout the course of those interviews the team learned quite a bit about the president-elect, his faith and worldview. David Brody also had an opportunity to sit down with his wife Melania Trump.

As we turn the page to 2017, we’re taking a look back at some of those conversations.