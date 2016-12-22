Trump Calls Christmas Market Attack 'an Attack on Humanity'

Authorities launched a massive manhunt for 24-year-old Anis Amri of Tunisia, the suspect in Monday's truck attack at a crowded Christmas market in Berlin.

Twelve people lost their lives and nearly 50 were injured. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

President-elect Donald Trump condemned the attack after a top-secret security briefing, saying he's been right all along about the danger from certain immigrants.

"It's an attack against humanity," Trump said. "That's what it is. It's an attack on humanity. And it's got to be stopped."

Trump seemed to suggest an openness to going forward with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban immigrants from certain Islamic countries from entering the United States.



Amri sought asylum in Germany under its open door policy in 2015, but investigators say he is a convicted criminal and German terror officials have had their eye on him for some time.

German leaders tried to deny Amri asylum because of concerns about his ties to radical Islamists and allegations involving petty crime. However, they were unable to deport him because he lacked the documents to prove he was Tunisian.



Protestors in Berlin say the attack is the result of the German government's immigration policy. Critics accuse German Chancellor Angela Merkel of allowing in hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers, allegedly without being properly vetted.

One protestor held up a sign that read, "Merkel has to go." He also spoke out, referring to European victims of terror, saying, "How many people does it have to be? One hundred, two hundred, one thousand?"

Meanwhile, leaders in Berlin are opening up Christmas markets once again under heavy security, encouraging people to get back to normal.

"If everyone stays away, they are winning," one visitor said, referring to terrorists.

