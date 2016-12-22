Trump's Newest Appointments Could Shake Up Washington Trade, Regulations

Donald Trump's most recent picks for his economic team may signal his aim to shake up policy in Washington.

He named economist Peter Navarro and billionaire Carl Ichan to his new national trade council.

The council's goal is to help spur industrial policy by re-shaping trade agreements and cutting down regulations.

Icahn will serve as a special adviser on overhauling and cutting back on regulations.

His new position is not an official government job, The Wall Street Journal reports. Icahn will not be drawing a salary or have to give up his current business dealings. However, his new position could broaden his influence.

I'm involved with Donald where he wants me to be—I believe he respects my views and I think he listens to me," Mr. Icahn said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "What Trump is trying to achieve is to show business in a lot of this country they aren't going to be ruined by absurd regulation by bureaucrats."



Navarro is a longtime critic of China and has singled out the country for being a major stumbling block for America's economy.

Trump said in a statement Wednesday that he has been influenced by Navarro's work for years.

"He has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers, and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class," he said.

The move is seen as central to Trump's economic approach of cutting taxes and regulations and taking a more populist approach to foreign trade.