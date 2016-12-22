'Women Deserve Better': House Committee Accuses Abortion Clinics of Selling Fetal Tissue.

A house committee found the abortion industry may be illegally profiting off the sale of baby body parts.

A select investigative panel released 15 criminal and regulatory referrals to federal, state, and local authorities Wednesday.

The findings were a result of a year-long investigation which discovered potential crimes in clinics in Arkansas, Florida and Planned Parenthood facilities in California and Texas. They also include accusations against The University of New Mexico and a biomedical company in California.

The panel said they found evidence that abortion clinics have sold fetal tissue and tried to cover it up.

Chairman Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, calls the findings "disturbing" and a misuse of power over vulnerable women.

"Women deserve better than this. They deserve better than to face any level of deception or pressure," Blackburn stated.

"It is disturbing to see so many cases where there is barely the pretense of consent or no consent at all before the remains of a baby are taken by researchers," she continued.

The panel's final report has yet to be made public but will be completed by year's end.



