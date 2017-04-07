A Done Deal: Senate Poised to Confirm Neil Gorsuch after 'Going Nuclear'

WASHINGTON -- By the end of the day Republicans expect Judge Neil Gorsuch to have his hand on a Bible taking the oath of office to become a Supreme Court justice.

Despite his glowing qualifications, Gorsuch got caught up in a political showdown agitated by Democrats still smarting over the fact that President Barack Obama's final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, never got a hearing.

"This is the latest escalation in the Left's never-ending judicial war, the most audacious yet and it cannot and it will not stand," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the floor before the vote Thursday.

McConnell warned Democrats against triggering the nuclear option, which downgrades the votes needed to approve Gorsuch from 60 to a simple majority of 51. Democrats warn that the rule change will have long-term implications.

"In a post nuclear world, if the Senate and the presidency are in the hands of the same party, there's no incentive to even speak to the Senate minority. That's a recipe for more conflict and bad blood between the parties, not less," warned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Democrats' Political Gamble

For Democrats it's a political gamble. Of the 25 Democratic senators up for re-election next year, 10 are from states that President Donald Trump won, in some cases big, and conservative groups are already targeting them.

Meanwhile, liberals are applauding the Democrats' opposition. They say Gorsuch is outside the mainstream -- a notion McConnell called out of touch.

"Few outside of Manhattan or San Francisco believe that Ruth Bader Ginsberg is in the mainstream, but Neil Gorsuch is not," he said.

It was a contentious vote, one Senate Chaplain Barry Black seemed to anticipate in his opening prayer.

"Purify their thoughts as they strive to do your will," he prayed to open the day's session.

While in Florida to meet with the president of China, Trump told reporters the nuclear option will not affect his future picks for the court.