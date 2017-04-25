DOJ Says it is Not Letting Up on Sanctuary Cities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Trump administration says a federal court ruling blocking its order cutting off funding to sanctuary cities does not stop it from enforcing immigration law.



The Department of Justice said Tuesday that it will continue to enforce a federal law that forbids communities from blocking reports on people's immigration status to federal authorities. The department said it will also enforce existing conditions on federal grants that require compliance with that law.



U.S. District Judge William Orrick blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.

Orrick said in his ruling that the president cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress. He rejected the administration's argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money.



San Francisco's city attorney says that President Donald Trump should stop using the death of a woman shot along a waterfront pier by a man who was in the country illegally to politicize the issue of "sanctuary cities."



Kate Steinle was walking with her father in 2015 when Mexican native Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez picked up a loaded gun and fired it, killing her. He said the gun went off accidentally.



Lopez-Sanchez had been freed from a San Francisco jail despite a federal immigration request seeking his detainer for deportation. San Francisco routinely ignores such requests.

