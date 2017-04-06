Down to the Wire: Inside the Stand-Off over Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON — It's down to the wire on the confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch. On Friday, the Senate will decide whether or not to advance the president's nominee to the Supreme Court.

It appears Republicans will have to go "nuclear," or at the very least get creative, if they want to fulfill their promise to put Gorsuch on the high court.



So far, Democrats are unwavering in their resistance, employing tactics like long, dramatic speeches on the Senate floor.

"This is an extreme nominee from the far right who doesn't believe in the fundamental vision of 'We the People' and makes decision after decision through tortured, twisted, contrived arguments to find for the powerful over the people," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said Wednesday during his 15-hour filibuster.

Political Games?

Counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, told CBN News Democrats are playing political games with Gorsuch despite his first-rate qualifications.

"We're talking about Neil Gorsuch, an appellate judge in the U.S. circuit court whose academic credentials, judicial temperament and judicial record are beyond reproach," Conway said.



The American Bar Association gave Gorsuch its highest possible rating.

Now conservatives are asking — if Democrats will go after a nominee as qualified as Judge Gorsuch, who will they accept from President Donald Trump's list of potential nominees?

"What's unprecedented here in the 228-year history of the institution of the United States Senate is a partisan filibuster. It's very, very unfortunate," Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said.

A number of Democrats who are now against Gorsuch were originally for him back in 2006 when President George W. Bush nominated him to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. He was confirmed unanimously.

Republicans Undaunted



Despite the political games, however, Republicans say they're not deterred.



Conway says the president knows his commitment to appoint a nominee with fidelity to the Constitution is one of the reasons evangelicals supported him in record numbers.

"Neil Gorsuch is qualified; he will be confirmed," she predicted. "He will sit on the United States Supreme Court very soon. We are confident in that."