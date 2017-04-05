EXCLUSIVE: Kellyanne Conway Weighs in on Susan Rice Scandal, Syrian Massacre, Gorsuch

WASHINGTON — In an exclusive interview Wednesday with CBN's "Brody and Browder" Facebook LIVE show, Kellyanne Conway weighed in on the hot-button issues of the day.

Some of those topics included the Susan Rice scandal, the Syrian chemical massacre, and the Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings.

Did Susan Rice Spy on the Trump Team?

Regarding the Rice controversy, the former Obama administration official is denying allegations that she sought to learn the identities of Trump campaign officials swept up in legal surveillance of foreign targets.

Conway, however, was skeptical of Rice's claims.

"I note that in the PBS interview Ms. Rice had said that she knew nothing about it and then yesterday used a very clever term that none of this was done for quote 'political purposes,'" she told CBN's "Brody and Browder." "So I think that qualifier has raised a lot of eyebrows."

President Trump and Evangelicals

Conway says President Trump, shortly after winning the election on November 9, announced he will be the president for all Americans, but evangelicals also helped put him into office on Election Day.

She says it was his plans to pick a Supreme Court justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia, and his impassioned defense of life during the campaign, that convinced evangelical voters to support him.

Conway points out that President Trump has already delivered on promises, by reinstating the Mexico City Policy against international abortion funding, in the effort to defund Planned Parenthood in the replacement bill for Obamacare, and through his broad support for religious liberty.

The Flap over Vice President Pence's Comments about Women

And when asked about all the fuss over Vice President Mike Pence saying he protects his integrity by choosing to never be alone with a woman other than his wife, Conway said, "They have a beautiful marriage that should be held up as an example of a great Christian marriage."

"It's also their business," Conway said. "I really find the irony in those who scream about everybody's privacy and individuality and then passing judgment on someone else's marriage."

"I've worked with Vice President Pence for over a decade," she said. "I find him to be an incredible human being of great courage, great honor."

"I don't know a single woman, including myself, who has dealt with Vice President Pence — as a congressman, as a governor, now as vice president — who has been denied a single thing professionally because of our gender or our access to him, that's simply not the case."

Watch below for the rest of Conway's remarks and share your thoughts in the comments section.