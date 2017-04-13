Former Trump Campaign Chairman Under Investigation for Business Ties to Ukraine

The Justice Department has a new watchful eye on a former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

Manafort stepped down from that post early in the election, but he's now under investigation for failing to disclose the work he did for foreign governments.

The New York Times is reporting Manafort received $13 million in loans from two businesses with ties to President Donald Trump, including one with connections to Ukrainian-born billionaire and another led by a Trump economic adviser.

The purpose of the loans is not clear in public records, but some appear to be a part of Manafort's effort to avoid financial crisis from other failed investments.

Last month, The Associated Press confirmed documents released by a Ukrainian lawmaker. It was a handwritten ledger with dollar amounts and dates next to Manafort's name.

Ukrainian investigators called it evidence of "off-the-book" payments from a pro-Russian political party, but Manafort, who was an international consultant for the party, questioned the authenticity of the ledger.

However, it has been confirmed that Manafort's consulting firm received $1.2 million in payments from Ukraine.

"Today the article of Associated Press confirmed that information provided last month about Black Ledger and payment from offshore company Neocom to Paul Manafort is correct," Serhiy Leshchenko, Ukrainian parliament lawmaker, said.

"So, it confirmed that information provided from my side is totally correct and it confirmed that Yanukovych (Viktor, president of Ukraine 2010-2014) did not pay money direct, but it was transfer offshore company to account of Paul Manafort and it has to be investigated, I think, because it was not done as a direct payment," he continued.

The transaction does raise the question of Manafort's ties with Ukraine and Russia.