Gorsuch Takes Supreme Court Seat Ahead of These Key Faith Cases

WASHINGTON -- Judge Neil Gorsuch was officially sworn in Monday as the newest member of the Supreme Court.

"He will be a great Justice," President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday. "Very proud of him!"

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was the youngest nominee since Clarence Thomas, who was in 1991 at the age of 43.

Gorsuch was first sworn in privately with Chief Justice John Roberts, before being sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy in a public ceremony at the White House.

Monday's ceremony comes after a bruising 66-day confirmation process in which Senate Republicans triggered the "nuclear option," eliminating the 60-vote filibuster threshold for all future high court nominees.

That move came after Democrats, still angry over the GOP blockade of Obama Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland, refused to support Gorsuch.

In a statement released Friday, Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Ill., praised Gorsuch's confirmation.

"I look forward to Justice Gorsuch's work with his colleagues on the court as he carries out his oath to 'faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties…under the Constitution and laws of the United States," he said.

Key Court Cases



Gorsuch will be seated just in time to weigh in on a dispute over a Missouri law that bars church schools from getting public funds for general aid programs.

The case, which will be heard April 19, involves Trinity Lutheran Church, whose daycare and preschool center was barred from participating in the state's Playground Scrap Tire Surface Materials Grant Program.

The Alliance Defending Freedom has taken up the case and says the Missouri law is a clear violation of the free exercise of religion.

"Seeking to protect children from harm while they play tag and go down the slide is about as far from an 'essentially religious endeavor' as one can get," the ADF's petition read.

"The DNR's (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) religious exclusion sends a message that Trinity's children are less worthy of protection simply because they play on a playground owned by a church," the group charged. "This is not a mild disapproval of religion."

Gorsuch will also be casting a vote in another significant case which pits religious liberty against LGBT rights.

In the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, baker Jack Philips declined to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, saying that doing so would be a violation of his Christian faith.

"This is not about the people who asked for a cake, it's about the message the cake communicates," ADF-allied attorney Nicolle Martin, a co-counsel in the case, said last June 2016. "No artist should be punished for declining to promote ideas or participate in events when they disagree with the message communicated."