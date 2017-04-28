Shutdown Averted: Congress Approves Stopgap Spending Bill in Nick of Time

WASHINGTON -- Congress has approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown.

Not long after clearing the House on a bipartisan 382-30 vote, the stopgap measure then passed the Senate by a voice vote.

Coming just hours before a midnight deadline, the bill now gives negotiators until next Friday to resolve final differences over a $1 trillion bill financing federal agencies through Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.



The legislation now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Meanwhile, negotiators will now continue to work on a bigger budget package.

The bipartisan budget talks have progressed smoothly after the president compromised the U.S.-Mexico border wall, suggesting funding would wait until September.



Significantly, Congress failed to vote Friday on a revised GOP health care bill that has stalled because it lacks needed votes. The White House was hoping House lawmakers would approve the bill by Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office.