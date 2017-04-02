'It Ain't Over Yet': VP Mike Pence Vows to Make Good on Healthcare Campaign Promises

Vice President Mike Pence is working to reassure voters that last month's health care defeat is not the end of the fight to overhaul Obamacare.

Pence primarily focused on jobs and building the economy during the roundtable discussion in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on Saturday. However, he said that Trump will make good on his campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"It ain't over yet," Pence said. "You can take that to the bank."

Fox News reports that the president will resort to more hardball tactics to get it replaced, including negotiating with Democrats and backing the congressional opponents of the members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who led the opposition to House leadership's overhaul bill.

Texas Republican Rep. Black Farenthold told Fox News that this tactic could further damage and alienate GOP conservatives in Congress. He fears that working with Democrats will only result in a more liberal-leaning bill.

"If you move further to the left, you're not just going to lose the Freedom Caucus," he said. "You'll lose people like me."

David Winston, a GOP strategist, who advises congressional leaders told the Associated Press that it will be a long time before Republicans have to defend their congressional majorities. He says now is the time make strides in the right direction.

"We have the House, the Senate, the White House," he said. "People are going to expect points on the board."