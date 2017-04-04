Karen Pence Opens Up about Her Marriage: God Comes First, Mike Second

WASHINGTON – In her first sit-down interview as second lady, Karen Pence told CBN's Jenna Browder about the role of faith in her marriage to Vice President Mike Pence.

The Pences' relationship has been in the headlines in recent weeks following a Washington Post article that mentioned the vice president's personal policy to not be alone with a woman other than his wife.

Faith has always been a big part of their relationship and in Tuesday's interview, the second lady shared a time when the couple was just dating and had a conversation about the way they see God and each other. Watch above.