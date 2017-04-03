'No Love' for Russia: Trump Won't Stop Haley from 'Beating Up'

America's ambassador to the United Nations says there's 'no love' between the U.S. and Russia.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Haley said she's "beating up" on Russia and no one's telling her to pull her punches.

"We beat up on them because we thought that what they did with Crimea and what's happening in Ukraine is wrong and we called them out for it," Haley said. "And what we've said is that they are not being helpful in the way that they and Iran are covering up for Assad. We don't think that's helpful."

Haley continued, "So there's certain things that we do work with Russia on and then there's certain things when they do something wrong, I have no problem calling them out on it."

President Trump has been under fire from the media for his positive comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haley said, "First of all the facts need to come out. That whole process needs to take place…and when they finish with all of this process, yes, they need to address Russia. They need to act and they need to make sure they're loud about it."

"Once the information comes out, I expect that that will be handled accordingly," she said.

Some investigators are looking into possible links between Trump's associates and Russia as controversy swirls over Russia's alleged meddling in the campaign.

"Russia is very aware that they're on notice when it comes to certain issues," Haley said. "They're very aware that we do want to try and defeat ISIS together if that's at all possible along with our allies. But there's no love or anything going on with Russia right now."

Haley said Trump respects Putin, but doesn't trust him.

"The president has not disagreed with one thing I've said. And that means he supports everything that I'm saying and I'm going along with everything I know this administration believes in," she said.