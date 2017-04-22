President Trump Credits God on Earth Day as Hundreds Rally for the Protection of Science

March for Science rallies are taking place all across the country Saturday in a response to what organizers call an attack on "scientific freedom".

Organizers in more than 500 cities, are largely protesting President Trump's proposed cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency and his administration's soft views on climate change.

"We didn't choose to be in this battle, but it has come to the point where we have to fight because the stakes are too great," climate scientist Michael Mann said.

Some scientists claim that this march is not about President Trump or his administration.

"It's not about the current administration," said co-organizer and public health researcher Caroline Weinberg. "The truth is we should have been marching for science 30 years ago, 20 years, 10 years ago. … The current (political) situation took us from kind of ignoring science to blatantly attacking it. And that seems to be galvanizing people in a way it never has before."

However, Rush Holt, a former physicist and Democratic congressman who runs the American Association for the Advancement of Science, admits this march was first thought up at the Women's March on Washington, a day after Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Meanwhile, President Trump is giving God the credit on Earth Day by asking fellow-Americans to use their "God-given gifts" to protect the planet for future generations.

In an Earth Day statement, Trump said that his administration was deeply committed to keeping America's air and water clean.

"Our Nation is blessed with abundant natural resources and awe-inspiring beauty. Americans are rightly grateful for those God-given gifts and have an obligation to safeguard them for future generations," he said.

"We can and must protect our environment without harming America's working families," he continued. "That is why my Administration is reducing unnecessary burdens on American workers and American companies, while being mindful that our actions must also protect the environment."

Trump went on to say that science does not only depend on ideology, but it also requires "honest inquiry and robust debate."