President Trump's First 100 Days In Office

04-29-2017
President Donald Trump has not wasted any time. From the moment he stepped into office, Trump has moved forward to "Make America Great, Again."
From tweets to meetings with world leaders, and signing executive orders the world has watched the President's every move with mixed reactions.
Join CBN News' political correspondent David Brody and Jenna Browder as they revisit some of Trump's most memorable moments and take a look at what lies ahead.