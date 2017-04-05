Susan Rice Unmasked: She Denies She Spied, but This Is Far from Over

She's been unmasked. Now Republicans want President Obama's National Security Adviser Susan Rice to testify under oath.

Reports have raised questions that she may have used government surveillance for political purposes, and "unmasked" the names of Trump officials by leaking them to the media.

Rice is denying charges that the Obama White House spied on and exposed President Trump or his transition team.

She claims there was nothing illegal and no smoking gun, despite reports that she sought to learn the identities of Trump campaign officials swept up in legal surveillance of foreign targets. And she says she never gave out any of the information to the media.

"I leaked nothing to nobody and never have and never would. There was no such collection or surveillance on Trump Tower or Trump individuals and it is important to understand, and by that directed by the White House or targeted at Trump individuals," Rice said.

The White House is not supposed to investigate people. That is done by agencies like the FBI. And Rice's denial was not enough for Republicans.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul tweeted: "Smoking gun found!

Paul said, "So, now we know that someone in the Obama administration was eavesdropping and specifically searching a databank looking for the Trump people."

Texas Sen. John Cornyn tweeted Tuesday that Rice "needs to testify under oath."

The controversy around Rice came as House Republicans and the White House are still working on an agreement on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Vice President Mike Pence and House Republicans emerged from a two hour meeting last night just before midnight.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Diane Black called it a "Good talk. Making progress."

South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Walker said, "It was a great, productive meeting."

The White House is offering a revised plan more to Republicans' liking.

All of this is taking place amid the Senate's standoff and looming showdown over Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Democrats have enough votes in the GOP-controlled Senate to filibuster President Trump's high court nominee, which they did last night.

So Republicans are expected to change the Senate rules and use the so-called 'nuclear option' to get Gorsuch confirmed, changing voting procedures to override the filibuster and confirm Gorsuch with 51 votes instead of 60.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to have Gorsuch confirmed by Friday.