'The Democratic Party is the Party of Hate' - David Horowitz Unloads after Being Banned

Conservative writer David Horowitz, founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, has been banned from CNN and his own alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley.

Horowitz says his publisher called CNN's PR person and they said "we are not having Horowitz."

The same happened to him at Berkeley where his event was canceled just like Ann Coulter's recently cancelled speech.

According to Horowitz, the campus administration and the campus police department were not allowing Berkeley's college Republicans to inform other students of where their event was taking place.

Horowitz explains the left's agenda in his new book, Big Agenda: President Trump's Plan to Save America, specifically pointing out the fact that Hillary Clinton falsely accused Trump of raising up what she deemed as the "basket of deplorables."

But Horowitz was not always a conservative. He grew up with parents who were a part of the American Communist Party and strong supporters of Joseph Stalin.

His political views changed dramatically later on in life. He’s been an influential voice for conservatives for over a decade after writing an article called, “Lefties for Reagan,” for The Washington Post back in 1985.

His new book is his latest venture in calling out the Left for some of their extreme protests and policies.

He uses one pivotal moment from the second presidential debate to point out a statement from Trump about the “hate” in Hillary Clinton’s heart.

"Trump turns to the television audience and he said, 'You have to understand, Hillary has tremendous hatred in her heart,' and what he was referring to was the basket of deplorables, what she called the irredeemable," he said.

"She named them racist, sexist, homophobes, Islamaphobes, Xenophobes, and accused Trump of raising these people up. All those names are designed to drum you out of the human race basically," Horowitz says.

"There isn't a conservative within earshot of my voice now who has not been in an argument with a so-called liberal or Democrat over policy or anything, who hasn't been called a racist, a sexist, a homophobe or Islamaphobe " he says.

He calls the Democratic Party the party of hate, adding "they are so consumed with hatred."

Horowitz goes on to point out that Democrats did not let Trump peacefully take office, which he says breaks something very sacred.

"We let the president get in place, we let him or her assemble their team and we wait until actual policies are unveiled before we become critics again, and the reason for this is that our democracy was created to have a peaceful transition of power, that's the most important actual right that we have, is peaceful transition to power," he says.

He says that compared to other countries where the people are "at each other’s throats" is not how the United States should function.

"In America we agree to come together as a community and resolve our differences by elections," he said.

He goes on to say the Democrats organized a resistance, referring to that as what partisans do to a Nazi occupation, which is not the role of an opposition party in a democracy.

The same resistance resonates as students at Berkeley are up in arms about Horowitz, even though the university is known to tout their pride on free speech.

"It's not just Berkeley, but almost all major colleges, one party states, safe places for leftists ideas. They purge conservatives from their faculty and purge conservative books from their required reading list," he said.

He adds that he cannot even go to a campus without bodyguards because of the danger some of these campuses pose.

"This is an American fascism, is what it is," he said.

Horowitz adds another perspective to the argument when it comes to the fight against conservative values, he asks, "What's the matter with Republicans?"

"Republicans control 33 state legislatures I believe, the appropriations chair on those legislatures has the ability to put his thumb on the oxygen tube of the presidents of these universities, but not Berkeley because it's in a proto-communist state in California, but in states where Republicans are a majority, why aren't the appropriations chairs calling up these presidents and saying you need to make your campus a safe place for diverse ideas?" he asks.

Horowitz advised students who are being harassed and discriminated against to sue their schools while adding that "Republicans need to learn how to fight."

Horowitz’s book, “Big Agenda: President Trump's Plan to Save America” is available wherever books are sold.

