'The Election Is Over!': Trump Hits Back at Tax Day Protestors

President Donald Trump is pushing back against weekend protesters who are demanding to see his tax returns.

Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters marched Saturday through streets across America.

"I just hope that he turns on the news today, that he listens to the radio, that he logs into Twitter, and he sees that we're here," The Detroit Free Press quoted Mesa resident Jenna McAllister, who established the Facebook event for the march.

Trump, however, didn't take the protests lying down.

"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican–easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" Trump tweeted Sunday.



He went on to dismiss the rallies, saying they were clearly organized.

"Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday," he tweeted. "The election is over."