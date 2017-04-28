Trump: 100 Days of Working to 'Make America Great Again'

WASHINGTON -- Whether it's his "Buy American" initiative, actions to reconsider trade deals that benefit other countries at the expense of the U.S., or working to strengthen the military -- at 100 days in, President Donald Trump is working to live up to his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"From now on it's going to be America first," President Trump recently told a group of construction workers.

He seems to enjoy demonstrating his blue collar bonafides despite his billionaire status.

"Did you ever think you'd see a president who knows how much concrete and rebar you can lay down in a single day?" the president asked the construction workers.

He's outraged by the 70,000 U.S. factories that have closed, the once great American industries that have faded, and he's particularly bothered by federal regulations that he says strangle the economy.

"If you want to build a highway in the United States these are some of the permits that you need," he told workers holding a giant scroll of a diagram listing the permits.

Trump is changing that. Now, by his pen, for every new federal regulation, two existing ones must be eliminated.

"I've been really encouraged to see the kind of commitment that President Trump has had on following through on the promises he made to the American people," Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said at a recent press conference.

Why Evangelicals Love Him

He's already created a legacy by elevating Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, and evangelical Christians are overjoyed by the promises the president has kept.

He reinstated the Mexico City policy, which keeps taxpayer dollars from funding abortions overseas. He's signed legislation that removes a requirement that states spend tax money on Planned Parenthood, and he's surrounded himself with evangelical Christians.

Members of his cabinet hold weekly Bible studies and Trump told CBN News he's relying on God now more than ever.

"The office is so powerful that you need God even more," Trump told CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody at the end of his first week in office.

He's also let the world know that a strong America is back.

He dropped the "mother of all bombs" on an ISIS tunnel network in Afghanistan, ordered cruise missiles launched against Syria as punishment for a chemical weapons attack, and is taking on what the White House sees as the greatest threat facing America: North Korea.

Trump vs. Congress

As a businessman, Trump is used to taking unilateral action in the boardroom. As president, the thing that has eluded him is a major victory in Congress.

In the coming weeks, he'll ask the legislature to pass his tax reform, a plan to massively rebuild the nation's infrastructure and budget bills that allow him to rebuild the nation's military.

Still, he's signed 28 bills into law, including 13 Congressional Review Acts, which erase last minute regulations issued by the Obama administration.

"Prior to this, Congress only one time has a Congressional Review Act ever made it to the president's desk and been signed," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently told reporters.

Trump and the Media

The president's relationship with the press often makes news.

"We've had some unique tensions and that has been a challenge, but I think that we have worked very hard to build a constructive relationship with the Trump White House," White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason told CBN News.

He says reporters are actually getting one of the things they want most.

"I actually think the access has been quite good since President Trump came into office," Mason continued.

So for Trump, what's different about being president after decades in business? He says that since everything a president does affects people, you have to show heart.