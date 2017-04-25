Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
Associated Press

Trump Condemns Holocaust Deniers

04-25-2017
5411016023001
DF0425HORWITZSTREAM_HD1080_80.02_300.859
5411016023001

Trump Condemns Holocaust Deniers

Don Horwitz of the ministry Christians Care International says holocaust survivors are still suffering.

President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-Semitism.

In a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump says those who would deny that 6 million Jews were killed by Germany's Nazi leadership during World War II "are an accomplice of this horrible evil." The president says "we must never, ever shrink away from telling the truth in our time."

Trump also pledges that as president of the United States he will "always stand with the Jewish people."

The president spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of its new conservation and research center. The center houses a vast collection of artifacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler's massacre of Jews.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles