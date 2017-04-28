Trump's First 100 Days: His Shifting Inner Circle

WASHINGTON - As President Donald Trump gets ready to mark his 100th day in office, it's clear his inner circle has shifted since January.

No one knows this more than Philip Rucker, who's the White House bureau chief at the Washington Post.

Rucker told CBN News it's normal to see some change in the early days of an administration, but what's not normal this time around is the drama.

"We're not used to seeing this level of in-fighting and these sorts of factional divides on certain issues," said Rucker. "There have been real flare-ups and real moments of tension for (Steve) Bannon, for (Jared) Kushner, for Reince Priebus, for Gary Cohn."

Rucker says people in these positions are usually in the spotlight less.

"These people are supposed to be behind-the-scenes staffers and now they're sort of in the national consciousness. They're celebrities, if you will. They're big names. People are following what they're telling the president and really shaping the agenda," he told CBN News.

Rucker noted that Kushner, who's married to First Daughter Ivanka Trump, has perhaps the most influence on the President right now because he's family and someone Trump deeply trusts.