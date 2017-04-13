Trump's Pro-Life Easter Gift: White House Diverts Tax Dollars from Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has delivered an Easter present to pro-life Americans, signing legislation that reverses an Obama-era law that forced states to spend tax dollars on Planned Parenthood.

Now states have the freedom to spend their Title X money on comprehensive health clinics that better serve all women's needs, like pre-natal care, which a recent investigation revealed is nearly impossible to receive at Planned Parenthood clinics.

Advocates also argue that it's a states rights issue because states should have freedom to decide how to spend their money.

Last month, Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote on the legislation in the Senate.

"Prioritizing funding away from Planned Parenthood to comprehensive health care alternatives is a winning issue," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List.

A Good Start, But...

Dannenfelser and other pro-life leaders are praising Trump for keeping his promises on life. However, they hope to achieve much more with this president and a Republican Congress.

"We want to shift funding from Planned Parenthood to Community Health Centers. They outnumber Planned Parenthood centers 20 to 1, yet Planned Parenthood insists on soaking up all of the federal money," noted Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America.

"The Community Health Centers are in a much better situation to care for poor women, care for the whole woman whereas Planned Parenthood is abortion centered," she continued.

Nance and others are also pushing Congress to pass a ban on abortions after 20 weeks.

She says she's grateful to be celebrating life during this Holy Week.