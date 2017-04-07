U.S. Missile Strike on Syria Overshadows Day 2 of Talks Between Trump and China's President

The U.S. missile strikes on Syria are overshadowing the second day of talks between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

The two are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear ambitions and the U.S.-China trade imbalance.

President Xi is urging Trump to cooperate on trade and investment.

"We have a thousand reasons to get China-U.S. relations right, and not one reason to spoil the China-U.S. relationship," Xi told Trump.

He's invited the president to visit China to continue their discussion on trade and investment, Reuters reports.

Xinhua News Agency, China's state media, reported that Trump will visit at an "early date" in 2017, but gave no further details.

Meanwhile, the president recapped their initial meeting during a dinner hosted for Xi and his wife Thursday night.

"It's an honor to have you in the United States," Trump said. "We've had a long discussion already and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing. But we have developed a friendship -- I can see that -- and I think long-term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look forward to it."

North Korea remained a top priority for the president during his initial talks with China's president.

He told reporters traveling with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he thinks China will "want to be stepping up" in trying to deter North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

He did not specifically say what he wants China to do, but he suggested that there is a link between "terrible" trade agreements the U.S. has made with China and Pyongyang's provocations.

He said the two issues "really do mix."

The White House downplayed expectations of a major breakthrough on issues like trade and tariffs, saying this is mostly an introductory meeting for the two world leaders.

