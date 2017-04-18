Voting Machines Stolen in Georgia Election Where Dems Seek Upset

Republicans and Democrats are fighting hard over a special election Tuesday in Georgia, and the vote has already been marred by reports of stolen voting machines.

Democrats have poured more than $8 million into the race. They're trying to get a win to send a message to President Donald Trump.

The seat up for grabs was vacated by Tom Price, who is now secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Democrat John Ossoff is in the lead, according to polling.

The election is considered a measure of how the president's first 100 days in office are going. He even tweeted about the race, calling Ossoff a super liberal Democrat.

With two other candidates trailing her, Republican Karen Handel is polling second.

"It's all about get out the vote. You know, polls are just polls. It's all about making sure folks are aware there's an election tomorrow and that it's an important one," Ossoff said.

"Very energized, feel very enthusiastic and cautiously optimistic," Handel said. "Nothing is over until it's over and the polls close."

Meanwhile, WSB-TV in Georgia is reporting that four voting machines were stolen just days before the special election.

They were lifted Saturday from the Cobb County precinct manager's vehicle. Secretary of State Brian Kemp is angry because he wasn't told about the theft for two days.

"It is unacceptable that the Cobb County Elections Office waited two days to notify my office of this theft. We have opened an investigation, and we are taking steps to ensure that it has no effect on the election tomorrow," Kemp said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The machines provide voter information that poll workers use to determine who can vote.

If no candidate gets over 50 percent, the race will go to a runoff. That would favor the Republicans in the conservative district.