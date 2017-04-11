What if Disgraced Alabama Gov. Had Followed the Pence Marriage Rule?

Gov. Robert Bentley and Vice President Mike Pence take a selfie at the National Governors Association winter conference

Just two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen came under attack for creating marriage rules designed to prevent sexual temptation and even the appearance of impropriety, the Baptist governor of Alabama has resigned amid multiple political and criminal investigations related to his affair with a younger, married, political advisor.

On Monday Gov. Robert Bentley resigned after pleading guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges rather than face the possibility of more severe charges and impeachment by the Alabama legislature. Lawmakers have been reviewing allegations linked to his alleged affair with Rebekah Mason.

Resurgent writer Trey Edward's response? A piece headlined "Robert Bentley Proves Mike Pence Right." Edwards notes the scathing criticism that many in Washington heaped on the Pences when some of their marital boundary rules were revealed in a Washington Post profile. The article quotes a 2002 interview with The Hill where Mike Pence shared that he never ate alone with other women and that he didn't attend events featuring alcohol unless his wife accompanied him.

Critics were quick to blast Pence for viewing women as lesser than men and putting them at a professional disadvantage with his rule.

But Edwards says Bentley, whose wife eventually discovered the affair and divorced him, would have done well to have set some opposite-sex rules for his marriage.

"Imagine where Alabama would be today if our Governor had put some of the same protections in place for marriage that Mike Pence put in place for his," wrote Florence, Alabama-based Edwards.

"It's easy to sit on the sidelines and judge other people for making what may appear on the outside to be odd or close-minded decisions," said Edwards "but we must always remember that our elected officials – just like us – are imperfect human beings. Mike Pence would prefer to err on the side of caution when it comes to potential impropriety."

Interestingly, Bentley took a selfie with Mike Pence in February when he attended the National Governors Association winter conference in Washington, D.C.

Over the weekend, evangelical leader Franklin Graham defended the Pence's rule not to dine alone with other women. "Satan is perpetually trying to destroy homes and marriages," he said noting that it's wise to "protect and guard the things you cherish."

Alabamians are furious with Bentley for his scandal, especially after he campaigned as a family-values conservative and Baptist deacon.

State Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley said, "Republicans told Alabamians they were the party of integrity and family values, yet they govern by fattening their own pockets, having love affairs and disrespecting the founding principles of our government."

Bentley joins House Speaker Mike Hubbard who was convicted of felony ethics violations and forced out from his position last year. The state suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore from his job last year after a conviction for violating judicial ethics with an order against gay marriage. The state has a long history of governors violating ethics and laws throughout its history.

Alabamians are blasting Bentley for the entire ordeal which has dragged out for over a year. On March 23, 2016, Bentley fired Spencer Collier as head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The next day Collier publicly alleged a romantic relationship between Bentley and Mason.

WSFA-TV viewers in Montgomery, the state capital, are voicing their outrage on Facebook.

Joe said, "Ridiculous we allow politicians to abuse their power, steal from us and then plea deal with them to get away with it all."

Shirley said, "He still needs investigating to see if he used state money for his 'love' trips."

CBN News recently spoke with Karen Pence in her first sit-down interview since her husband took office. She declined to talk about the controversy surrounding the couple's rules on marriage but said that she and her husband are committed to "giving your life to God every day."

She also explained that her husband told her to make Jesus her "number one" and not him.