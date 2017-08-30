'Bring Back Main Street': Trump Pushes Tax Overhaul, Mum on Details

President Donald Trump kicked off his public push Wednesday to reform the tax code in hopes to help economic growth pick up again and "bring back Main Street."

Speaking in Springfield, Missouri, Trump vowed his plan would be "pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American."

Details of the tax plan, however, won't come until later from the president's team and key members of Congress.

Instead, Trump focused on his overall "vision" for fostering job creation and economic growth by cutting rates and overhauling the tax code.

"We're here today to launch our plans to bring back Main Street by reducing the crumbling burden on our companies and on our workers," Trump said. "The foundation of our job creation agenda is to fundamentally reform our tax code for the first time in more than 30 years."

Administration officials made it clear that in order for the president to accomplish these goals, Congress must do its part.

"We are relying on and anticipating a very busy September at the White House. We need Congress to help... " presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway told CBN News.

"The president is committed with pen in hand to signing in tax relief that would unburden the middle class in this country and help our job creators to attract and retain an American workforce, make us more competitive around the globe and also help create jobs," she said.

The tax push comes at a politically critical time for the White House and GOP. Still smarting from their failure to repeal and replace Obamacare, they're hoping to score legislative points ahead of next year's midterm elections.