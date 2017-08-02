Getting to Know Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 5 Things You Didn't Know

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed issues ranging from the Russian probe and West Wing shake-ups to her favorite social media platform, on CBN News' new online political talk show "Faith Nation."

In a "lighting round" of questions with hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder, Sanders shared some personal tidbits about herself, beginning with her first job.

"I actually worked for a general contractor," she said. "I ended up going out on the construction sites with them. I would do the walks and I absolutely loved it and it was something different than probably anything I had ever done before or would ever do again."

When it comes to being a morning person or a night owl, Sanders says motherhood and her job dictate her schedule.

"My kids are early risers and so I've kind of been forced to become a morning person," she explained. "Also, working in the press, that starts pretty early in the morning. So, as long as I have a big cup of coffee I can get on board pretty quickly with the morning and don't mind."

So what does Sanders eat for breakfast most mornings? And what word would she use to best describe herself?

To find out, click on the included clip for the full interview!