GOP Congressman Proposes Amendment to Defund Mueller Investigation

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has submitted an amendment aimed at putting a timeline to government funding for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election and possible ties with members of the Trump campaign.

The amendment would halt congressional funding for the investigation 180 days after it passes. It also seeks to prevent Mueller from investigating "matters occurring before June 2015," the month President Donald Trump announced his presidential bid.

The amendment is one of hundreds submitted to an omnibus spending bill the House is expected to take up when they return from August recess, and there is no guarantee it makes it into the final bill voted on the House floor.

Meanwhile, other Republican House members have voiced support for Mueller's investigation. In a press conference in June, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters he has "confidence" in Mueller.

"I think the best advice is to let Robert Mueller do his job," Ryan said.

Congress returns Sept. 5 and will have to pass a spending bill by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown.