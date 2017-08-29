Kellyanne Conway Unpacks Trump's Plans on Harvey, N Korea, Tax Reform

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway provided CBN with an inside a look at the overall agenda of President Donald Trump, addressing everything from his response to Tropical Storm Harvey to the North Korean crisis.

"The president understands the awesomeness of this job. He understands what a dangerous world in which we live. Look at what North Korea did just a few hours ago in threatening one of our greatest allies, Japan," said Conway, referring to the North's firing of a ballistic missile near Japan.

It's a move Conway says the president is not taking lightly.

"President Trump spoke to (Japan Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe at length following the very brazen attack on Japan's sovereignty by North Korea. This threat is taken very seriously by the president who has registered his opinion on the growing nuclear threat of North Korea," she said, noting that Trump has made it clear the U.S. will not tolerate such "brazen acts of aggression" and that "all options are on the table."

Conway declined to elaborate further, explaining the president considers it unwise to inform the nation's enemies about America's next move.

"I would remind everybody that the president said while he was a candidate and now that he's president that he would do two things on any major issue: One, he would consult with his generals, and two, he would never tip his hand and broadcast to the world what the United States is going to do next."

The president is also taking seriously the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Harvey, launching a huge federal response to the massive storm.

"You have a president who understands that there are people in need, people who are suffering, people who are relying on him to keep our country safe and prosperous," she said.

Conway also addressed the issue of tax reform, making it clear it's important for lawmakers to get onboard with the president's agenda.

"We are relying on and anticipating a very busy September at the White House. We need Congress to help... " she said.

"The president is committed with pen in hand to signing in tax relief that would unburden the middle class in this country and help our job creators to attract and retain an American workforce, make us more competitive around the globe and also help create jobs."