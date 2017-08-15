Latin American Leaders Say ‘No’ To US Military Intervention in Venezuela

WASHINGTON -- Vice-President Mike Pence is in Argentina on the second stop of the VP’s four-country Latin-American tour of Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Panama.

The purpose of the trip is to address the illegal drug industry and the crime that goes along with it as well as the economy, but the vice-president also addressed the political turmoil in Venezuela.

The uprising in Venezuela began when President Nicolas Maduro re-wrote the country’s constitution, despite an overwhelming majority of the country voting against the measure.

Recently, President Trump revealed the US is weighing the option of military intervention.

“Venezuela is a mess,” said Trump. “We have many options for Venezuela and by the way, I’m not going to rule out a military option,” he continued.

This week, Pence told Colombian reporters, “President Trump has made it very clear that we will not stand by while Venezuela collapses into dictatorship.”

However, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos advised the VP against any military action from the US.

“Since friends have to tell each other the truth, I have told Vice President Pence that the possibility of a military intervention shouldn’t even be considered, neither in Colombia nor in Latin America,” said Santos.

Pentagon officials told CBN News the US military does indeed have options for Venezuela but would not reveal what that would be.

The topic of US intervention with Venezuela arose again with Argentina President Mauricio Macri.

This time it was Macri that warned the US against military action saying “the way to go is not the use of force.”

Speaking to the Argentine and Latin American Business Community Pence reassured any action taken against Venezuela would be done together.

He has also floated the idea of further sanctions and economic pressure on Maduro.