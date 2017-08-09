New RNC Spokesperson Looking Forward To Bringing GOP Together

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday Kayleigh McEnany, former CNN commentator and now the chief spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, stopped by CBN’s "Faith Nation" to talk politics and faith.

Hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder asked her questions ranging from her decision to join the RNC to uniting the seemingly divided Republican party.

When it comes to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and recent comments he made about President Trump’s “excessive” expectations to repeal and replace Obamacare, McEnany said it’s good to have a high set bar.

“President Trump should have high expectations because his expectations reflect those promises he made throughout the campaign,” she said.

As for getting all Republicans on the same page, she said it’s a work in progress.

“We’re going to get there,” she said. “We’re all one family at the end of the day.”

