Pence Visits Storm-Ravaged Texas, President Trump Pledges $1M Personal Donation to Help Harvey Victims

HOUSTON – The White House says President Trump pledges $1 million of his personal money to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to southeast Texas on Thursday to survey the damage caused by hurricane-turned-tropical depression Harvey and encourage storm victims.

Pence arrived in Corpus Christi on Air Force II with his wife, Karen, and several cabinet secretaries: Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke.

The group was greeted on the ground by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia.

From Corpus Christi they made their way to Rockport, a small coastal town ravaged by the storm.

"When one hurts, we all hurt," Pence said to a crowd there. "I called the President on Air Force II this morning and I asked him what he wanted me to tell you, and he just said, 'Just tell them we love Texas.'"

Pence said the Trump administration is committed to helping the state recover.

"We are here today. We will be here tomorrow and we will be here every day until this city and this state and this region rebuild bigger and better than ever before," he said.

President Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin on Tuesday.

He plans to return to Texas on Saturday and could also make a stop in Louisiana, which is now being lashed by Harvey's remnants.