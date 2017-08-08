President Trump to Hold 'Major Briefing' on Opioid Crisis

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis recently requested the president declare a national emergency over the opioid epidemic.

On Tuesday, the president and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will address the issue directly

"I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country, today at 3:00 P.M. in Bedminster, N.J. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

According to that bi-partisan commission, led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose. Two-thirds of those deaths are due to opioids, whether that be doctor prescribed or illegal street drugs.

According the report, Americans "consume more opioids than any other country in the world."

Among other things, that report called on the president to rapidly increase treatment capacity and mandate that medical students receive an education on the risks associated with controlled substances.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also going after doctors who over-prescribe the drug, announcing the creation of a new Department of Justice program called the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

This unit will utilize data to identify and prosecute "health care fraud related to prescription opioids."

"This sort of data analytics team can tell us important information about prescription opioids—like which physicians are writing opioid prescriptions at a rate that far exceeds their peers; how many of a doctor's patients died within 60 days of an opioid prescription," said Sessions.

