Ted Cruz Surveys Harvey's Destruction: Possessions are Fleeting; Faith and Family Matter Most

WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is on the ground in the Houston area, surveying the damage left behind by hurricane-turned-tropical depression Harvey and lending support where he can.



In an interview with CBN's Faith Nation, he told David Brody that a disaster like Harvey brings clarity to the things that matter most in life: faith and family.



"It does remind us of priorities in life," he said. "It is traumatic but possessions can be replaced. They are fleeting."



Cruz also emphasized his appreciation for Christians and the love and support they're lending to victims.



"We are so grateful for the prayers of believers across the country and across the world," he said.



Cruz, who grew up in Houston, said his family made it through the storm relatively unscathed, but they have many friends who were less fortunate.



"We personally did not have any damages," he said. "However, we have a lot of friends who did have damages to their homes."



For more from Cruz, watch the clip at the top of this page.