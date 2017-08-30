Texas Gov. Abbott: Respond to Harvey Devastation in Faith

WASHINGTON – As Texas deals with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the state’s governor is encouraging people there to have faith.

In an interview with CBN’s Faith Nation, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about overcoming adversity in his own life with the help of God.

“Almost 30 years ago my life changed when a tree crashed down on my back and left me permanently paralyzed and never able to walk again,” he said. “There are tragedies that occur and what I learned is that our lives are not determined by the ways that we’re challenged. Instead, by how we respond to those challenges.”

He’s urging Texans to respond in faith.

“When we respond with a commitment to our faith, trusting in God, that God will provide us a better pathway forward, we know that we can wake up everyday trying to pursue the will of God.”

