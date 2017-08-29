Trump Makes Big Move to Boost Police Power

Local police will be able to use some surplus military equipment again after President Trump removed a ban from the Obama administration on the sale of that equipment.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the move could save lives.

"He is rescinding restrictions from the prior administration that limited your agencies' ability to get equipment through federal programs, including life saving gear; life saving gear that makes your lives safer, like kevlar vests and helmets, first responder and rescue equipment like they're using in Texas right now," Sessions told a cheering crowd at a national convention of the Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sessions also said the move will save taxpayer money.



Civil rights groups argue the move will inflame tensions between officers and their communities.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky joined his voice with those groups, calling the plan a dangerous expansion of government power that would "subsidize militarization."

Trump promised during the campaign to crack down on crime and give greater support to police forces which had said President Obama had failed to support them sufficiently.

Police officials praised the move, saying it would save the lives of officers, especially when crowd tensions escalate quickly like they have in protests over the past few years.

Sheriff Lee Foster of Newberry County, South Carolina said his department couldn't afford equipment like night-vision goggles or ballistic helmets.

He points out that his deputies won't be using body armor or riot shields every day, but those items could save their lives in a rapidly unfolding situation.

"I don't know of any police officer that would roam around with a Kevlar helmet on his head during routine situations," Foster said. "The right to have access to this stuff doesn't mean you've militarized your agency."