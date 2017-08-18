Trump's Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Is Out

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's chief strategist and senior counsel Steve Bannon is on the way out according to multiple sources.

The news broke after President Trump told aides that he decided to remove Bannon.

According to the New York Times, Bannon already submitted his resignation to the president.

Details are still emerging, but in the wake of the Charlottesville riots, some critics blamed Bannon for escalating racial tensions through his connections with the Alt-Right.

Statement from the White House Press Secretary:

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.