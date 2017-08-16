Watch FAITH NATION Here: Trump Evangelical Adviser Robert Jeffress & Charlottesville

This week on FAITH NATION: Trump Evangelical Adviser Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas and Bishop Harry Jackson from Maryland weigh in on the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots.

Pastor Jeff Dunn from South Carolina talks with us about an initiative his church is a part of, called “Together in Christ.” It brings churches of different racial groups together to help the community.

Watch the show here:

And Social Media Correspondent Juan Garcia hits the streets of DC to ask people about the First Amendment and how to protect it.