Why One Republican is Suing His Own Party

Republican donor Bob Heghmann says the G.O.P. was never serious about repeal and replace. He wants his money back. Watch The Global Lane's Set It Straight segment to learn why.

Now residing in Virginia Beach, Virginia Bob Heghmann is a retired attorney and member of the Republican Party.

He even ran for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire in 2014.

The 70-year old Heghmann is upset with congressional members of his party who campaigned last fall to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Last month, the effort fell short in the U.S. Senate by one vote.

So, he's filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court claiming the G.O.P. is guilty of massive fraud and racketeering.

He says they raised hundreds of millions of donor dollars pledging to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and then failed to honor their pledge.

Does he have a shot? Win or lose, Heghmann says he just wants to make politicians accountable to keep their promises.

