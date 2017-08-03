Why Trump Is Calling This Immigration Plan the 'Most Significant in Half a Century' 

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is endorsing a new immigration plan while at the same time working to deliver on campaign promises like cutting taxes and repealing and replacing Obamacare, even though health care legislation failed last week in the Senate.



Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz., and David Perdue, R-Ga., are behind the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act, which aims to slash legal immigration in half.



The measure would put skilled workers and English speakers at the front of the line and limit admissions based on family connections.



"This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and that puts America first," Trump said Wednesday at a news conference with Cotton and Perdue.



The legislation was first introduced in February but didn't get much traction, and now already some fellow Republicans are speaking out against it.



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says he supports merit-based immigration but worries about the legislation's impact on agriculture, tourism, and service industries.



Democrats call it an affront to American values and a threat to the U.S. economy.

Tax Cuts and Health Care Reform

Meanwhile, Republicans are pushing ahead with plans for tax cuts, and some senators are taking a different approach on health care reform.



Days after the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare crumbled in the Senate, some lawmakers say they're reaching across the aisle to work together.

"We have a lot of bipartisan discussion going on right now, more than we've had in months," Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., told reporters.



But not all Republicans think they'll be able to reach a deal with Democrats and President Trump isn't giving up on health care either. But if efforts fail again, he says Obamacare will have to run its course and eventually "implode."



The bottom line: Trump is looking for wins, whatever they may be, and that's why he and Republicans are moving forward with issues like immigration and tax cuts but still holding out hope for health care reform.