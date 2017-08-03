With Anti-Semitism Rising, Congress Signals Urgent Need for Jewish Liaison

Evangelicals praised President Trump last month when he appointed a new religious freedom ambassador. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gov. Sam Brownback, R-Kansas, will fill that post.

Now, some members of the U.S. Congress are urging Trump to continue a 40-year tradition by appointing a White House liaison to the American Jewish community.

Reps. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Lee Zeledin, R-N.Y., and Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. sent a letter to the president urging the appointment.



The letter stated, “While it is still early in your term, increased anti-Semitism in the United States, the rise of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and persecution of religious minorities across the globe create an urgent need for a designated point of contact to work with and provide outreach to the American Jewish community.”

For more than four decades, U.S. presidents have appointed a Jewish liaison.

President Trump has complained Democrats are obstructing confirmation of his appointments, but the Jewish liaison position—mandated by law does not need congressional approval.

The U.S. State Department office that monitors and combats anti-Semitism has been unstaffed since July 1st.

Some speculate the president doesn't sense any urgency to appoint a liaison because both his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are Jewish.

