All I Want For Christmas is an End to Political Correctness

WASHINGTON - A US Congressman says this year’s Christmas gift will be an end to political correctness.

Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-NC, is launching a media campaign aimed at “putting Christ back in Christmas.”

The ads will run on television, radio and digital platforms until Christmas.

“The world does everything to squelch the joy and historical wonder of Biblical Christmas and our traditions,” Pittenger explained.

"As a privileged member of our government, I am honored to take the onslaught from the political correctness elite to help inspire every American to proclaim Merry Christmas with all the joy and peace of this special season," he continued.

The 30-second television ad begins with a family gathered for Christmas dinner, then quickly changes to show rioters and protestors on a city street.

A voiceover reads, “Christmas; a time we honor the birth of Jesus Christ. Yet some choose political correctness, attacking our faith and values refusing to say ‘Merry Christmas.’"

Watch the entire ad here.

President Trump made a similar push throughout the years, often telling crowds, "If I become president, I guarantee we're going to be saying 'Merry Christmas' at every store."