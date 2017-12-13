Displaying
Conservative Lawmaker: Trump Will Be Impeached if Dems Take House

12-13-2017
CBN News
Louie Gohmert
Photo Credit: Louie Gohmert via Website
Conservative Lawmaker: Trump Will Be Impeached if Dems Take House

WASHINGTON – Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, says President Trump will face serious trouble if Republicans lose control of the House in 2018.

In an interview with CBN News, Gohmert said Trump would be impeached if the Democrats gain control.

“We’re at real risk of losing the majority in both houses, and if we lose the majority in both houses, then President Trump will be impeached and a decent chance he would be removed from office, the first person to be impeached for something that really would not have been considered in our history any type of impeachable offense,” Gohmert told Jenna Browder on CBN’s Faith Nation.

Democrats haven’t controlled the House since 2010. It takes 218 members to have the majority and right now they hold 194 seats. That means they need to gain 24 seats in the 2018 Midterm Elections to be back in power in the House.

