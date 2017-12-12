Democrat Doug Jones Wins Historic Alabama Senate Race

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore Tuesday night in Alabama's senate race, dealing a political blow to Republicans.

With 91 percent of precincts reporting, Jones was ahead of Moore 49.6 to 48.8 percent.

Jones' surprising victory will narrow the slim Republican majority over Democrats in the Senate to 51-49. He is the first Alabama democrat to be elected to the Senate in 25 years.

Jones, who is known for his radical pro-choice stance, served as an attorney in Alabama and prosecuted two members of the KKK for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

A major factor in Roy Moore's stunning loss Tuesday night is the onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations he has faced in recent weeks.

Even though Moore vehemently denied sexually abusing minors in his thirties, the allegations changed the course of the race from being an almost certain Republican win, to a historic victory for Democrats.

Trump, who endorsed Moore as other top Republicans called on the candidate to drop out of the race, voiced his support Tuesday by arguing Moore would vote for his agenda in Congress.

The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

"The people of Alabama will do the right thing... Roy Moore will always vote with us," President Trump tweeted.

"Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL," he added.

President Trump won 62 percent of Alabama's vote in the 2016 presidential election.

