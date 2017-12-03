EXCLUSIVE - ‘President Trump Is a Believer and so am I’: Pence Confirms Trump’s Christian Faith to CBN News

In an exclusive interview with CBN News’ Chief Political Correspondent David Brody, Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the unprecedented access granted to evangelical Christians under the Trump administration.

He also dives deep when speaking on the president’s faith.

David Brody: “Evangelicals – boy in evangelical world, they’re sure getting some access here, you know whether it be the pro-life groups or the evangelical policy groups, all of that. But beyond that, cabinet Bible studies, praying in the Oval Office, evangelicals around the country are going, ‘wow it seems like a new day in Washington.’

What is going on, spiritually, at the White House?”

Vice President Pence: “Well I think President Trump has a heart of gratitude for evangelical Christians in this country. I have to tell you, the sweetest words the President and I ever hear, and we hear them a lot, are when people grab us by the hand and say, ‘we’re praying for you.’

I’ve been with this President in the Oval Office with religious leaders. When people have asked to pause for a moment of prayer and the President readily embraces that. I think he’s always very humbled and grateful by the support of believers.

But, let me be clear: President Trump is a believer and so am I.

And we understand the role of faith in the life of this nation and the American people I think can be encouraged to know that in President Donald Trump, they have a leader who embraces and respects and appreciates the role of faith and the importance of religion in the lives of our families, in communities in our nation and he always will.”

Watch part-two of CBN News’ conversation with Vice President Pence on Monday’s 700 Club and on CBNNEWS.com.